Man arrested in Berkeley after high-speed police chase on Kennedy Expressway

Charges are pending against one person after this high-speed chase Thursday night on the outbound Kennedy Expressway at Nagle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending against one person after a high-speed chase Thursday night on the outbound Kennedy Expressway at Nagle.

Police say it all began on South Union Avenue in Englewood. That's where a man says a group of people forced him out of his car and into his home, where they demanded money and belongings.

The victim's car was later located and one person was arrested in west suburban Berkeley.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood