Robbers targeting lone women in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after a series of robberies and thefts targeting women alone in Bronzeville.

Police said in each incident the offender approached a lone female victim, took their purse or handbag, and then fled the scene on foot. In one incident, police said the offender pressed a black handgun in the victim's side before demanding her handbag.

Police said All three incidents have happened in the 4700-block of South King Drive. The first happened on Jan. 23 at 11 p.m., the second on Jan. 24 at 11:50 p.m. and the third on Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Police did not offer a detailed description of the suspect.

If you have any information about these robberies, contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
