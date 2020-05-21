Chicago crime: Woman attacked in attempted sexual assault in Hermosa

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was walking down the street in the Hermosa neighborhood was beaten up and nearly sexually assaulted last Saturday, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old woman was walking in the 1900-block of Keystone Avenue at about 1 a.m. when a man approached her. Police said the man took out a weapon and threatened to sexually assault her.

Police said the man then pushed the woman to the ground, kicked and punched her and then cut her arm with a knife before running off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-6554.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosachicago crimeattempted sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants in Ill. can reopen with outdoor seating in Phase 3 of reopening plan
Most of Ind. to move to Stage 3 of reopening plan Friday
CVS to open 17 new COVID-19 testing sites across Illinois
Illinois COVID-19 remote learning yields some nearly empty virtual classrooms
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Couple married 54 years dies from COVID-19, hours apart
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Show More
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Chicago mobsters make COVID-19 play to get out of prison
1 in custody after man stabbed on Red Line platform in Uptown: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of sun and clouds Thursday
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News