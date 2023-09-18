Cadillac SUV wanted in connection with fatal West Loop hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a Cadillac SUV is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Kinzie Street in the West Loop Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released an image of an SUV wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the West Loop Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Kinzie Street.

Police said a dark blue 2011Cadillac SUV with Illinois registration number # DV19629 struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The driver fled in a unknown direction, police said.

The pedestrian hit by the vehicle died from their injuries.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4521.

