Foxtrot Market assets to be sold at auction following sudden closure

The Foxtrot Market Chicago grocery store will have its assets sold at an auction Friday following the chain's sudden closure along with Dom's.

The Foxtrot Market Chicago grocery store will have its assets sold at an auction Friday following the chain's sudden closure along with Dom's.

The Foxtrot Market Chicago grocery store will have its assets sold at an auction Friday following the chain's sudden closure along with Dom's.

The Foxtrot Market Chicago grocery store will have its assets sold at an auction Friday following the chain's sudden closure along with Dom's.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The assets of the now-closed Foxtrot Market will be sold at an auction on Friday.

The assets include inventory, furniture, fixtures, and intellectual property.

Foxtrot had recently merged with Dom's before both chains closed without warning.

Workers were left without jobs. The parent company is now facing numerous lawsuits.

READ MORE | Dom's, Foxtrot parent company sued 1 day after abruptly closing over 30 locations nationwide

Dom's was not mentioned in the auction notice for Friday.

RELATED | Duneyrr Winery and Brewery holds fundraiser for former Dom's, Foxtrot employees after sudden closure