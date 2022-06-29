Chicago crime: 3 in custody after 2 attacked in Lakeview

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of three robbers attacked and stole from two victims in Lakeview Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old man was in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 4:36 a.m. when police said he was robbed by three people.

The victim was pushed to the ground and the robbers began battering him, police said.

A few minutes later, police said the same group attacked and robbed a 49-year-old man.

The 46-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition and the 49-year-old man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

Three suspects, an 18-year-old man, 24-year-old man and a20-year-old woman, were taken into custody. A Chicago police officer was bitten by one of the suspects and transported to a hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago crimerobbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker
CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin attempted kidnapping
Abortion rights: Courts asked to reinstate Indiana anti-abortion laws
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Democratic Secretary of State race
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Show More
Woman charged in Lakeview stabbing: CPD
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
FTC sues Walmart over scammers' use of money transfer services
Chicago Weather: Hot west, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
More TOP STORIES News