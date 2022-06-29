Chicago crime: 3 in custody after 2 attacked in Lakeview

A 46-year-old man was in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 4:36 a.m. when police said he was robbed by three people.
The victim was pushed to the ground and the robbers began battering him, police said.
A few minutes later, police said the same group attacked and robbed a 49-year-old man.
The 46-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition and the 49-year-old man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.
Three suspects, an 18-year-old man, 24-year-old man and a20-year-old woman, were taken into custody. A Chicago police officer was bitten by one of the suspects and transported to a hospital in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.