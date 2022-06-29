Chicago crime: 3 in custody after 2 attacked in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of three robbers attacked and stole from two victims in Lakeview Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.A 46-year-old man was in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 4:36 a.m. when police said he was robbed by three people.The victim was pushed to the ground and the robbers began battering him, police said.A few minutes later, police said the same group attacked and robbed a 49-year-old man.The 46-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition and the 49-year-old man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.Three suspects, an 18-year-old man, 24-year-old man and a20-year-old woman, were taken into custody. A Chicago police officer was bitten by one of the suspects and transported to a hospital in good condition.Area Three detectives are investigating.