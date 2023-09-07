Chicago police investigating string of robberies at North Side businesses

Chicago police are investigating a string of at least three robberies at businesses in Lincoln Square and West Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of at least three robberies that occurred just minutes apart on the North Side late Wednesday night.

At around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a bar in the 4700-block of North Rockwell Street where a victim told police he was closing down the bar when someone came in and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect took off.

A few minutes earlier, in the 2500-block of West Lawrence Avenue a suspect walked into Kimberli Sushi. A worker said someone came in said they had a gun and demanded money. She gave the man money and he ran off, police said.

Around the same time, police responded to West Town Wine and Spirits in the 2500-block of West North Avenue. Police said two armed men walked in and demanded money from the clerk. She complied.

Police said no one was injured in connection with any of the robberies and no one is in custody. It is not clear if the robberies are connected.

