1 in custody after woman sexually assaulted on South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 4, 2024 12:38PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was arrested for alleged sexual assault on the South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to the 9600-block of South Chappel in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood at about 8:48 p.m. and found a 24-year-old woman being sexually assaulted and beaten, police said.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by officers and the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

