1 in custody after woman sexually assaulted on South Side, Chicago police say

Illinois State Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting on an Stevenson Expressway ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting on an Stevenson Expressway ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting on an Stevenson Expressway ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting on an Stevenson Expressway ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was arrested for alleged sexual assault on the South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Officers were called to the 9600-block of South Chappel in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood at about 8:48 p.m. and found a 24-year-old woman being sexually assaulted and beaten, police said.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by officers and the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.