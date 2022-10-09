Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting high school student at Wendy's restaurant, police say

A Chicago man is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old high school student at a Wendy's restaurant on North Western in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old high school student at a Wendy's restaurant on North Western in Lakeview.

The attack happened Thursday, according to police.

Chicago police say Emmanuel Ortega-Garcia followed the girl off a CTA bus and into the restaurant.

ALSO SEE: Man charged with sexually abusing 6-year-old boy in River North McDonald's bathroom, police say

Police say the student was able to text someone for help, and Ortega-Garcia was detained by staff and security from Lane Tech High School, where the victim attends.

He appeared in court Saturday.