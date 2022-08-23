Man charged with sexually abusing 6-year-old boy in River North McDonald's bathroom, police say

Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a Michigan man has been with charged with sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy in a bathroom at the McDonald's flagship restaurant on Clark Street in River North.

Police said the young boy was in the bathroom Saturday just before 6 p.m. when 62-year-old Bryan Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

Sutton allegedly fought back when security tried to intervene, but was able to be detained and later arrested when police showed up.

He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13, police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

In 2020, another man was arrested and charged after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl inside the the bathroom at the same McDonalds.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.