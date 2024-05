Teen charged in 27 robberies, carjackings, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy is arrested in connection with 27 robberies and carjackings in the city.

Chicago police credit its newly-created Robbery Task Force with making the arrest.

He faces 25 felony counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Those crimes happened around the city, between late November and late December of last year.

The crimes occurred on:

-November 27: 3500 block of W. McLean

-December 3: 1100 block of N. Mayfield

-December 3: 5900 block of W. North Ave.

-December 4: 900 block of W. Lake St.

-December 4: 500 block of W. Jackson

-December 4: 900 block of W. Van Buren

-December 6: 1100 block of W. Grand

-December 6: 5200 block of W. Hirsch

-December 12: 3600 block of W. Armitage

-December 20: 5100 block of W. North Ave.

-December 20: 5100 block of W. Dickens

-December 20: 400 block of S. Keeler

-December 24: 2000 block of N. Leamington

-December 24: 5600 block of W. Henderson

-December 30: 2000 block of N. Lawler

-December 30: 800 block of W. Washington

-December 31: 2100 block of W. LeMoyne

-December 31: 800 block of W. Blackhawk