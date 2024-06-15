Chicago man charged with shooting ice cream vendor, leading to South Side SWAT standoff, police say

Suspect allegedly argued with 67-year-old vendor over price of $1 ice cream before shooting, witness says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged Saturday with shooting an ice cream vendor Wednesday on the South Side, leading to a SWAT standoff in the East Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Chicago man Paul Redd, 29, is facing charges of aggravated battery and assault with discharging a firearm at a 67-year-old man, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 67-year-old food vendor was approached by two people in the 10700-block of South Ewing, who pulled out guns and opened fire.

Two female victims were also at the scene of the shooting, but they were not injured, police said.

One witness described hearing an argument over the price of a dollar ice cream the vendor was selling outside of a grocery store before he heard gunfire.

"It's unbelievable. A life for a dollar?" witness Dave Johnson said. "A shot for a dollar? No, that's crazy. I heard two guys arguing real loud. I mean, I could hear them a block away. Then, all of a sudden, I heard, 'pow!' I went to the corner of my deck. I looked down the street here, and I seen a guy laying on the grass. He was shot in the leg."

The man who was shot, investigators say, was a 67-year-old food vendor, who left on the ground injured while two suspects tried to run away, but they didn't get far. Chicago police and SWAT officers swarmed 108th and Ewing.

"Evidently, he didn't pay the dollar or it was too much for him to pay," Johnson said.

The ice cream vendor was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition while both suspects ran into a nearby home, police said, leading to an hours-long a barricade situation and standoff before they were taken into custody.

Police have only announced charges for Redd, and it was not known if charges would be filed for the other suspect.

Redd was due in court for a hearing Saturday.

