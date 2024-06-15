Arson investigation underway after woman killed, girl hurt in Bridgeport fire, Chicago police say

Chicago police suspect arson after a woman was killed and a 12-year-old girl was hurt in an apartment fire in Bridgeport early Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arson investigation is underway after a 54-year old woman was killed and a 12-year-old girl was injured in a fire in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said at about 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning, an unknown male suspect threw an incendiary device through the window of an apartment in the 3100 blk. of South Green Street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the second floor of the building.

The woman died at the scene, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the girl to Stroger Hospital where she was last listed in fair condition.

A motive is not clear and there is no one in custody at this time.