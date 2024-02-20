Surveillance video shows burglary at NW Side smoke shop

Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a smoke shop on Foster Avenue and the owner shared surveillance video of the break-in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a Northwest Side smoke shop has shared surveillance video of a burglary Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said they responded to a burglary at about 12:30 a.m. at the Urban City Smoke Shop in the 4800-block of West Foster Avenue.

Police said three male suspects got out of a vehicle, broke a window and made entry. The suspects then took items from the smoke shop, left through a window and fled the scene.

The shop's owner shared surveillance video from inside, showing the suspects break in and jump over the counter.

The same shop was targeted in September.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

