Chicago police: Burglars target smoke shops, dispensary

Chicago police are investigating burglaries at three smoke shops and a cannabis dispensary

Surveillance video shows burglars smash into Vape Up Smoke Shop in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted three smoke shops and a cannabis dispensary Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Surveillance video from Vape Up Smoke Shop in the 2400-block of North Milwaukee avenue shows three men hop out of a white vehicle and break the glass.

The owner of the shop said the burglary is very upsetting.

"It's just really disgraceful," he said. "You open up a business, try to build something, try to make something for yourself and for your family and you have unfortunate circumstances like this."

A similar pattern played out at two other smoke shops and a dispensary.

Another burglary took place at a smoke shop in the 5600-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 11:03 p.m.

Police said three male suspects wearing hoodies got out of a white Kia SUV and shattered the front glass door of a smoke shop.

The suspects fled with merchandise and a cash drawer, police said.

A third burglary took place in the 600-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 12:57 a.m. as police said two male suspects in hoodies got out of a white Kia SUV and shattered the front glass of a cannabis dispensary.

Police said the suspects fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.

A fourth burglary took place at a smoke shop in the 4800-block of West Foster Avenue.

Police said two male suspects shattered the front glass of the shop and fled with merchandise and a cash drawer.

Police have not said if the burglaries are linked. No one is in custody in connection with the burglaries.

