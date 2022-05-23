abduction

Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side Chicago house, neighbor says

Chicago police investigating possible abduction
By Stephanie Wade
Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side house, neighbor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found in an abandoned home on the South Side after a passerby said he heard the woman screaming for help.

Chicago police officers were called to an abandoned home at 119th Street and Eggleston Saturday and said they found a 36-year-old woman inside.

A neighbor said he was passing by when he heard the woman calling for help.

"She was screaming, 'Help,' and I was like, 'Who is in there with you?' and I was asking her different questions," Antione Dobine, neighbor, said. "At that time, that is when I made the 911 call. The police said her legs were chained and her hands were handcuffed."

The man went on Facebook Live after the incident Saturday, sharing his story.

In the video, an officer mentions the woman was chained in the basement.

The video has gone viral with more than 400,000 views and counting.

Neighbors said they've seen the woman in the neighborhood before.

She was transported to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

