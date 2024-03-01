WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arizona police looking for woman, man involved in apparent kidnapping caught on camera

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 10:33PM
Apparent kidnapping at Arizona gas station caught on camera
Police in Buckeye, AZ are searching for a man and a woman involved in an apparent kidnapping caught on surveillance video at a gas station.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (WLS) -- Police in Arizona are looking for two people involved in what looks like a kidnapping.

A camera recorded the terrifying incident. The video in the player above may be hard to watch.

It happened last Friday night at a gas station in Buckeye, just outside of Phoenix.

The video shows a woman get out of the passenger seat of an SUV and start to run toward the store.

SEE ALSO | Video shows girl flee suspected kidnapper as she walks to school in Glendale, Ariz.

That's when a man gets out, grabs the woman, drags her back and takes off.

Police are asking for anyone who knows the woman or the man to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW