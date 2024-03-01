Arizona police looking for woman, man involved in apparent kidnapping caught on camera

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (WLS) -- Police in Arizona are looking for two people involved in what looks like a kidnapping.
A camera recorded the terrifying incident. The video in the player above may be hard to watch.
It happened last Friday night at a gas station in Buckeye, just outside of Phoenix.
The video shows a woman get out of the passenger seat of an SUV and start to run toward the store.
SEE ALSO | Video shows girl flee suspected kidnapper as she walks to school in Glendale, Ariz.
That's when a man gets out, grabs the woman, drags her back and takes off.
Police are asking for anyone who knows the woman or the man to call police.