Arizona police looking for woman, man involved in apparent kidnapping caught on camera

Police in Buckeye, AZ are searching for a man and a woman involved in an apparent kidnapping caught on surveillance video at a gas station.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (WLS) -- Police in Arizona are looking for two people involved in what looks like a kidnapping.

A camera recorded the terrifying incident. The video in the player above may be hard to watch.

It happened last Friday night at a gas station in Buckeye, just outside of Phoenix.

The video shows a woman get out of the passenger seat of an SUV and start to run toward the store.

That's when a man gets out, grabs the woman, drags her back and takes off.

Police are asking for anyone who knows the woman or the man to call police.