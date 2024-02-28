Woman found shot to death in apartment with gunshot wound to face in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face on the city's South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
The 25-year-old was found at around 10:30 p.m. in a first-floor apartment at the 6500-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Area One detectives are treating the death as a homicide investigation.
No one in custody.
