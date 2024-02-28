WATCH LIVE

Woman found shot to death in apartment with gunshot wound to face in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 12:39PM
A 23-year-old woman was found dead in a South Side apartment with a gunshot wound to face, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face on the city's South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old was found at around 10:30 p.m. in a first-floor apartment at the 6500-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Area One detectives are treating the death as a homicide investigation.

No one in custody.

