Woman found shot to death in apartment with gunshot wound to face in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face on the city's South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old was found at around 10:30 p.m. in a first-floor apartment at the 6500-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Area One detectives are treating the death as a homicide investigation.

No one in custody.

