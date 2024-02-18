Woman found dead in Chatham alleyway, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in an alley on the city's South Side.
The victim was discovered around 9 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The woman had a wound on her neck area. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Police continue to conduct a homicide investigation.
