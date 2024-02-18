WATCH LIVE

Woman found dead in Chatham alleyway, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 18, 2024 6:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in an alley on the city's South Side.

The victim was discovered around 9 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The woman had a wound on her neck area. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Police continue to conduct a homicide investigation.

