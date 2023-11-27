Chicago police said three people were injured after a car struck a CTA bus in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Sunday night.

3 injured after car hits CTA bus in Calumet Heights, Chicago police say

Police said the bus was traveling westbound in the 1600-block of East 87th Street at about 9:25 p.m. when it was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet Malibu.

The 41-year-old driver of the Chevy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the bus and a 34-year-old bus passenger were both transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported and police said citations are pending.