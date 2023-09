CTA service in Loop disrupted by track fire near Clark and Lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A track fire on CTA tracks in the Loop has disrupted train service Monday morning.

The CTA said trains were standing at Clark and Lake due to a fire at the track level.

By about 6:50 a.m. the CTA said trains were running again with residual delays.

The Chicago Fire Department said about 20 people were evacuated off a train and no one was injured.