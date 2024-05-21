The Dip Inn, Crying Tiger to move into spot on Hubbard, Dearborn in River North

Hub 51 closing after 15 years; new cocktail bar, Asian restaurant to take its place

Hub 51 is closing in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Two new Lettuce Entertain You spots will take its place: The Dip Inn and Crying Tiger.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular River North restaurant is closing next month.

Hub 51 has been on Hubbard and Dearborn streets for 15 years.

Lettuce Entertain You is turning the page with two new venues in its place.

"The Dip Inn," a cocktail bar, and an Asian restaurant, "Crying Tiger," will take over the spot.

The Dip Inn is expected to open in late 2024. Its drink menu will be crafted by Kevin Beary, partner and award-winning beverage director of Three Dots and a Dash and The Bamboo Room.

Crying Tiger will be led by chef and partner Thai Dang. It's slated to open in 2025.

It will be designed in collaboration with award-winning interior architecture practice David Collins Studio, who recently designed Tre Dita at the St. Regis Chicago.

Hub 51 is set to close its doors on June 8.

"Thank you to our loyal guests and all of the hardworking people, past and present, that have made Hub 51 such a special place for more than 15 years," the restaurant group said in a statement.