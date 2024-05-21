Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in crash, sheriff's office said

Woman dies days after being thrown from car in McHenry County crash; another seriously injured

Two women were critically injured in a rollover car crash Wednesday in Woodstock near Dean Street and Gayle Drive, police said.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old woman has died after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in the far northwest suburbs last week, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Dean Street, north of the intersection with Gayle Drive in unincorporated Woodstock about 10:45 a.m. last Wednesday.

The car crossed the center line and went off the road at least once before driving into a yard, rolling over and hitting a tree, police said.

Belen Estrada, 29, of Woodstock was thrown from the car, and was resuscitated at the scene, authorities said.

The 22-year-old driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both were eventually taken by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Estrada died Friday from blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.

At last check, the driver was in serious condition.

She was wearing a seatbelt, while the passenger was not, police said.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

No one else was injured.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.

