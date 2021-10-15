Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs name Carter Hawkins as new general manager

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs named former Cleveland Indians assistant general manager as their new GM, the team announced Friday.

Carter Hawkins will be the club's 16th general manager in the franchise history.

Hawkins, 37, will be formally introduced during a press conference on Oct. 18 at Wrigley Field on the city's North Side.

"I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization," said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. "He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team."

RELATED: Chicago Cubs working on extension for manager David Ross

Hawkins previously spent 14 years with the Cleveland Indians, including the last five years as the assistant general manager. Prior to being the assistant general manager, he was the team's director of player development and also was also a professional scout.

Hawkins graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 2007 with a degree in Human and Organizational Development and was a four-year letter winner as a catcher for the Commodore baseball team, the team said in a press release.

Former Cubs GM Jed Hoyer was promoted last year to fill the role of president of baseball operations after Theo Epstein left.
