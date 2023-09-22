Wrigley Field concession workers vote to authorize strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A strike may be on the horizon for workers at Wrigley Field.

Thursday, some concessions workers voted to authorize a strike.

Bartenders, cooks and others employed by Levy Restaurants have been without a contract for more than two years.

Their demands include a $20 minimum wage, expanded health care coverage, and a pension.

The union said earlier this year, they settled a contract with White Sox concessionaire Delaware North that provides the same standards workers at Wrigley are now seeking.

Levy has said the company has been bargaining in good faith with the union.