Drone at Wrigley Field causes game delay during Cleveland matchup Wednesday night

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drone flying over Wrigley Field temporarily halted play during Wednesday night's Cubs game against the Cleveland Indians.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is looking into a report that a drone flew over the field during the fifth inning, causing a seven-minute delay.

The drone, complete with flashing red lights, landed on the field briefly before taking off again, officials said.

RELATED: MLB Power Rankings: The biggest 2020 surprise on all 30 teams

The game resumed without incident, but the FAA said it is investigating.

The FAA regulates flight safety, including drone operations. The administration has implemented Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) around select sporting events, including Major League Baseball games.

For more on TFRs, visit the FAA website.

The Cubs went on to beat the Indians 3-2 Wednesday night.
