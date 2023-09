Person found dead on rocks of Promontory Point in East Hyde Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unidentified male was found dead Saturday morning on the Promontory Point rocks in East Hyde Park, Chicago police said.

According to police, the victim was discovered unresponsive at around 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 blk. of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Area Detectives said they are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

No other details are available at this time.