Chicago Drives Electric returns to Oakbrook Terrace this weekend with over 20 different EVs

Chicago Drives Electric returns to Oakbrook Terrace this weekend with more than 20 different EVs.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- This weekend is your chance to test drive an electric vehicle.

This is the second year for Chicago Drives Electric here at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association headquarters in Oakbrook and it's bigger and better than last year.

The purpose of putting this event together is to educate consumers on electric vehicles, what's available in the market and what it means to me an EV owner. They have 13 automakers and 40 vehicles you can test drive, because it is definitely a learning curve!

"We have experts on hand to help address questions such as range anxiety, what they might need in their home for charging for example and even just the infrastructure here in Illinois. Will their vehicle be able to get them to work and back?" Jennifer Morand, Chicago Automobile Trade Association said.

Thursday is media day, the event is open to the public Friday through Sunday, but there are only a few slots left.

You have to sign up on line and there is a $5 fee this year, but you'll get it back as a $5 dollar discount to the Chicago Auto Show in February!

For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/chicago-drives-electric-2023.