Early voting Chicago: 2 polling locations open to early voters Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans can cast their ballots in the mayoral election, starting Thursday morning.

Residents will be able to vote for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races.

The race for mayor is crowded, with nine candidates on the ballot.

Voters will be casting their ballot based on a number of pressing issues in the city, with crime and public safety at the top of the list.

If you want to early vote Thursday, only two sites will be open for the time being.

One site is located at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop.

And the second site is at the Chicago Board of Elections office on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.

These sites will be open to all registered voters starting at 9 a.m.

Early voting sites in all 50 city wards will open on Feb. 13.

And, of course, you can also vote on Election Day, which is set for Feb. 28.

For more information on your polling location, visit the Chicago Board of Elections website.