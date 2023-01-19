Chicago mayor election 2023: All 9 candidates face off in ABC7 debate

Nine candidates for Chicago mayor, including current mayor Lori Lighfoot, will meet for a debate at ABC7 tonight with a little over a month left before the election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All nine candidates in the Chicago mayoral election are facing off in a debate at ABC7 Thursday night.

The debate, which is presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will be moderated by ABC7's Judy Hsu.

There is a lot at stake tonight for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as the incumbent, but also for the eight challengers she will face on February 28. As each makes the case to voters, they hope to get their message out and give their campaigns a boost.

The top two finishers on February 28 will square off in the runoff election on April 4.

You can watch the debate live on ABC7's 24/7 digital stream, news app, YouTube account and Facebook page, as well as on digital channel 7.2 at 7 p.m. The debate will air on ABC7's main channel Sunday at 10:30 p.m.