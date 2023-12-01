The 12th annual Chicago Elite Classic basketball tournament will tip off Friday at the Credit Union One Arena on the UIC campus.

12th annual Chicago Elite Classic basketball tournament set to tip off this weekend on UIC campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big weekend of basketball tips off on the UIC campus Friday.

The annual Chicago Elite Classic will feature some of the best boys and girls high school teams from around Chicago and across the nation.

The Saint Ignatius boys basketball team's head coach Matt Monroe and one of his team's stars Phoenix Gill joined ABC7 talk about the tournament. Both talked about how important it is for them to take part in the competition.

This is the 12th year for the event.

Saint Ignatius is set to take on Riverside Brookfield on Saturday.

The tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Credit Union One Arena.

Boys games are featured Friday and Saturday, with girls taking the hardwood on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Credit Union One Arena box office and on Ticketmaster.