Chicago Park District holding 1st esports tournament Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your video game controllers as Chicago's first esports tournament kicks off Tuesday,

The goal is to connect youth ages 13 to 17 on a virtual platform with an NBA 2K21 single-elimination 32-player bracket tourney.

Each participant must be a Chicago resident and have access to an X-Box or Playstation and zoom.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Players need to register online ahead of time at https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/nba-2k21-tournament-online.

The competition can also be viewed on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/ipg_esports and there is limited in-person viewing at the Chicago Park District offices at 541 N Fairbanks Ct.
