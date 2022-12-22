WATCH LIVE

1 wounded in shooting on I-57 on South Side, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 22, 2022 12:11PM
Shooting invesigation shuts down I-57
Illinois State Police shut down northbound lanes of I-57 on the South Side Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on I-57 on the South Side Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said they are investigating a possible shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Wentworth. Avenue.

One person was shot in the neck and transported to a hospital, police said. The person's condition was not known.

LIVE TRAFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Chopper 7HD flew overhead as traffic was being forced off at Halsted. All lanes of northbound traffic have since reopened.

