1 wounded in shooting on I-57 on South Side, ISP says

Illinois State Police shut down northbound lanes of I-57 on the South Side Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on I-57 on the South Side Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said they are investigating a possible shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Wentworth. Avenue.

One person was shot in the neck and transported to a hospital, police said. The person's condition was not known.

Chopper 7HD flew overhead as traffic was being forced off at Halsted. All lanes of northbound traffic have since reopened.