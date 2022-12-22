1 wounded in shooting on I-57 on South Side, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on I-57 on the South Side Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.
Police said they are investigating a possible shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Wentworth. Avenue.
One person was shot in the neck and transported to a hospital, police said. The person's condition was not known.
Chopper 7HD flew overhead as traffic was being forced off at Halsted. All lanes of northbound traffic have since reopened.