Chicago releases schedule for 2024 spring, summer festivals

US Navy Blue Angels to headline Chicago Air and Water Show
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced the 2024 dates for some of the city's favorite summertime traditions.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Millennium Park. There will be a special four-day celebration from July 18-21. That party will include activities, new public art, dance performances, and concerts.
The festivals include the return of the Chicago Air and Water Show from August 10-11, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining.
2024 spring/summer festival and special event dates:
Chicago Farmers Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.): May - October.
Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, May - October.
Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 25.
Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 18 - August 31.
Chicago Gospel Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Saturday, June 1.
Chicago House Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion), Sunday, June 2; Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, May 31.
Millennium Park Residency Program (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Five Chicago cultural organizations (to be announced) will be granted the resources and platform to showcase their work throughout the summer; made possible by the generous support of the Millennium Park Foundation and Pritzker Foundation.
Chicago Blues Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday - Sunday, June 6-9.
Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, July 1 - August 8.
Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 9 - August 27.
Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park): select dates TBA June - September.
Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday - Sunday, July 18-21.
Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): Saturday - Sunday, August 10 & 11; rehearsal runs on Friday, August 9.
Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide including Millennium Park): Thursday - Sunday, August 29 - September 1.
Taste of Chicago (Grant Park and neighborhoods): Friday - Sunday, September 6 - 8 downtown in Grant Park. Three additional neighborhood Taste events to take place throughout summer, dates/locations TBA.,
World Music Festival Chicago (citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center): Friday, September 20 - Sunday, September 29.