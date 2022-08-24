Field Museum 'Changing Face of Science' exhibit to feature work of biologist who died from COVID-19

The Field Museum's Changing Face of Science exhibit will feature biologist Lynika Strozier, who died from COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new exhibit carries a special meaning at the Field Museum in Chicago.

The first person to be featured in the "Changing Face of Science" exhibit is Lynika Strozier

She worked as a biologist at the museum's DNA lab. She died suddenly from COVID, at the age of 35.

Monisa Ahmed, an exhibition developer at the Field, joined ABC7 to talk about Strozier's contributions and who else will be featured in the exhibit.

The exhibit will feature Lynika's personal items including the birds, ants, and lichen specimen she worked on, personal lab equipment, and lab tutorial videos featuring Lynika.

The Changing Face of Science exhibit opens Friday.