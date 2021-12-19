latino life

Chicago filmmakers debut LatinX web series, 'Border'd'

Andrew Nuno, Adrian Nuno and Lauryn Lugo co-created the project
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

The series centers around a trio of Latinx siblings that are reunited in their suburban hometown after a family tragedy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Co-created by Andrew Nuno, Adrian Nuno and Lauryn Lugo, "Border'd" is a web series that centers around a trio of Latinx siblings that are reunited in their suburban hometown after a family tragedy.

Featured with a predominantly Latinx-based cast, the show is based on the co-creators' collective upbringing and tells the story of their trying to infuse the culture of where they come from with their present culture. Once reunited, they all must deal with their ignored culture, failed dreams and hidden secrets.

RELATED: Latinx, Latino, Hispanic: Defining a community in several terms with different meanings

"There were a lot of challenges growing up in a place where you constantly felt on the border of two different identities," Andrew Nuno said.

On Nov. 10, "Border'd" made its virtual film debut on OTV at 8 p.m. CST.

Audiences will be able to log in on the OTV app to watch the web series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooplatinalatinolatino life
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Celebration returns to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
How to build an 'ofrenda' altar for Dia de los Muertos
Chicago fashion show featuring Latin designers to raise money
Chicago theater festival features Latino artists
TOP STORIES
Kanye buys nearly all 4K toys for Chicago toy drive: alderman
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
18 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
COVID omicron variant confirmed in 1st Indiana patient
Matteson woman, 25, charged with DUI after hitting ISP squad car
Our Chicago: State of the real estate market
Doctors urge COVID test, vaccine amid holidays
Show More
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
1 dead, CTA bus driver hurt in Woodlawn crash: Chicago police
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
More TOP STORIES News