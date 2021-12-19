Chicago filmmakers debut LatinX web series, 'Border'd'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Co-created by Andrew Nuno, Adrian Nuno and Lauryn Lugo, "Border'd" is a web series that centers around a trio of Latinx siblings that are reunited in their suburban hometown after a family tragedy.
Featured with a predominantly Latinx-based cast, the show is based on the co-creators' collective upbringing and tells the story of their trying to infuse the culture of where they come from with their present culture. Once reunited, they all must deal with their ignored culture, failed dreams and hidden secrets.
"There were a lot of challenges growing up in a place where you constantly felt on the border of two different identities," Andrew Nuno said.
On Nov. 10, "Border'd" made its virtual film debut on OTV at 8 p.m. CST.
Audiences will be able to log in on the OTV app to watch the web series.
