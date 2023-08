Chicago firefighters respond to an extra-alarm fire in a grocery store in Chinatown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a grocery store in the Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 2100-block of South Archer Avenue. Chopper 7 flew above the scene as smoke billowed from the building.

The Chicago Fire Department said there are no reports of any firefighters suffering from heat fatigue. No injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.