4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at Logan Square building: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide on the Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.
CFD responded to a building at West Fullerton Avenue and North Kedzie Boulevard in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Power washers being used in the building caused the high carbon monoxide readings, CFD said.
Four workers were transported to local hospitals.
Further information was not immediately available.