Four people were hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide exposure at Fullerton and Kedzie in Logan Square, Chicago fire officials said.

4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at Logan Square building: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide on the Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD responded to a building at West Fullerton Avenue and North Kedzie Boulevard in the Logan Square neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Cubs employee hospitalized after contact with 'foreign substance' near Wrigley Field

Power washers being used in the building caused the high carbon monoxide readings, CFD said.

Four workers were transported to local hospitals.

Further information was not immediately available.