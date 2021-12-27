River North carbon monoxide leak leaves 3 hospitalized

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital late Sunday afternoon because of a carbon monoxide leak in River North, the Chicago Fire Department

The leak occurred in an eight-story mixed-use building in the first block of Grand Avenue.

The fire department said three people were transported to the hospital, two in critical condition and a third in serious condition.

People's Gas was called to the scene to help out.
