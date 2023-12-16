Chicago fire officials say 2 children taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two children were taken to the hospital Friday evening for carbon monoxide exposure.

CFD said they were called to a home in the 7600-block of South Green Street in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood for extremely high levels of CO.

The two children who were exposed were taken to Comer's Children Hospital and University of Chicago Hospital for evaluation, and are expected to be OK.

Fire officials have not said what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide and whether anyone else was affected. No further details have been released.