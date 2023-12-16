WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago fire officials say 2 children taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 16, 2023 3:33AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two children were taken to the hospital Friday evening for carbon monoxide exposure.

CFD said they were called to a home in the 7600-block of South Green Street in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood for extremely high levels of CO.

The two children who were exposed were taken to Comer's Children Hospital and University of Chicago Hospital for evaluation, and are expected to be OK.

Fire officials have not said what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide and whether anyone else was affected. No further details have been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW