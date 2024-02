1 critically injured in Brighton Park fire, Chicago Fire Department says

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was critically injured in an apartment fire on Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was critically injured in an apartment fire on Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was critically injured in an apartment fire on Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was critically injured in an apartment fire on Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a Brighton Park fire Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. inside a two-story building in the 3800-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

A man suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition , CFD said.

Five residents have been displaced, CFD said. Warming buses were requested for residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.