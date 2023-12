Chicago police a man was found dead after a fire in a North Side apartment Monday morning.

1 found dead after fire in Rogers Park apartment complex, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead after a fire in a North Side apartment Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded at about 2:20 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1900-block of West Fargo Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a man in the basement of the complex, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

Further details were not immediately available.