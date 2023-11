The Chicago Fire Department battles a warehouse fire on Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department battling extra-alarm warehouse fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire is in a warehouse in the 4100-block of South Halsted Street, CFD said.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene with huge flames seen pouring from the warehouse.

CFD said it is a three-alarm fire impacting multiple buildings. No injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.