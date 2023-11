CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling a fire in a South Side high-rise Monday morning.

The fire is in a 10-story building in the 3500-block of South Cottage Grove.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as firefighters helped a woman out of a window on the seventh floor and onto a ladder.

CFD said the fire has been isolated to one unit.