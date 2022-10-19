WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Fire Department ambulance stolen from West Side station

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
31 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from the West Side Tuesday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ambulance was stolen from a Chicago Fire Department station on the South Side Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the fire station in the 1100-block of South California Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

Stolen ambulance in Chicago: CFD vehicle driven in 70-mile police chase deemed a 'total loss'

The ambulance was recovered by a patrol unit a short time later about three miles away in the 2600-block of South Wolcott Avenue.

No one is in custody.

Chicago police chase ends with 1 in custody after Chicago ambulance stolen in Chinatown

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.