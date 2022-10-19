Chicago Fire Department ambulance stolen from West Side station

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from the West Side Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the fire station in the 1100-block of South California Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

The ambulance was recovered by a patrol unit a short time later about three miles away in the 2600-block of South Wolcott Avenue.

No one is in custody.

