Chicago Fire Department battling extra-alarm fire in Lawndale warehouse | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire in a warehouse in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side Thursday morning.

The 3-11 fire broke out in a warehouse at 4425 W. 16th. Street., the fire department said. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as huge flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the warehouse.

There is also a Level 1 Hazmat response to the fire. No injuries have been reported.

WATCH: Chopper 7HD flies above huge warehouse fire


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago firefighters battle huge flames and thick smoke from an extra-alarm warehouse fire on the West Side.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalefirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana 'on fire' as Holcomb reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
Boy bursts into tears when north suburban Santa says 'no' to Nerf gun
'Dreadhead Cowboy' cannot have contact with horses amid animal cruelty charges
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Cook County sees record opioid deaths in 2020: medical examiner
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, pleads not guilty to fraud scheme
Show More
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
Truck caught in NW Indiana carrying $2M in cocaine: ISP
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
More TOP STORIES News