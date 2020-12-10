Chicago Fire Department battling extra-alarm fire in Lawndale warehouse | WATCH LIVE

The 3-11 fire broke out in a warehouse at 4425 W. 16th. Street., the fire department said. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as huge flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the warehouse.
There is also a Level 1 Hazmat response to the fire. No injuries have been reported.
WATCH: Chopper 7HD flies above huge warehouse fire
3-11 Alarm and Level 1 Hazmat at 4425 W. 16th. Commercial building with no transports or injuries thus far. Companies are working (4-1-10). pic.twitter.com/8pCzHhkETQ— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 10, 2020