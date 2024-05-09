WWII veteran who was forced into a Japanese internment camp given France's Legion of Honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago WWII veteran who was forced into a Japanese internment camp was given France's Legion of Honor for his military work to liberate France from German occupation.

Enoch Kanaya was 16 years old when he and his family were forced into an Idaho Japanese internment camp. Three years later, he volunteered to join the U.S. Army to fight for his country.

"I was 19 when I went overseas to join the 442nd," he said. "We were all Japanese Americans.

The 442nd "Go for Broke" unit was full of fierce frontline fighters, including Sgt. Kanaya. They battled the Axis powers in Europe and bigotry at home.

"All we were trying to do was prove that we were Americans," Kanaya said. "President Truman said that we not only fought the enemy but we fought prejudice, and that we won, so I thought that was a pretty good speech."

He remembers sneaking across the Gothic Line in Italy, fortified with German troops.

"It took us eight hours to climb that mountain and when we finally got up there, and we were on top, and they were below us so it didn't take us long to clear out all those machine gunners," Kanaya said.

Thursday he was honored for his unit's work to liberate France from German occupation, receiving France's Legion of Honor.

"Mr. Kanaya, you are a true hero. Thanks to you, I grew up in a free country," said Chicago Consul General of France Yannick Tagand.

As he was pinned there was roaring applause and a standing ovation.

"This medal really all doesn't belong to me, because I think all the GI veterans of World War II deserve this medal as much as I do," Kanaya told the attendees.

Sgt. Kanaya still stands at salute, humble at nearly 100 years old as he remembers his fallen comrades.

"They're the ones that made me able to come back," he said. "I'm one of the fortunate ones that came back."

Kanaya now holds the highest distinction for service to the French Republic. He said it's the honor of a lifetime.