Several arrested after multi-car crash in Palatine at Rand Road, Winslowe Drive

Police made at least two arrests after a multi-car crash in north suburban Palatine at Rand Road and Winslowe Drive Thursday morning.

Police made at least two arrests after a multi-car crash in north suburban Palatine at Rand Road and Winslowe Drive Thursday morning.

Police made at least two arrests after a multi-car crash in north suburban Palatine at Rand Road and Winslowe Drive Thursday morning.

Police made at least two arrests after a multi-car crash in north suburban Palatine at Rand Road and Winslowe Drive Thursday morning.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two people were arrested after a multi-car crash in north suburban Palatine Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured a black SUV weaving through traffic before crashing into at least three other cars. Another angle shows a man in a black hoodie running into a nearby business, trying to get away from police.

It all unfolded at Rand Road and Winslowe Drive just after 11 a.m. Police were not far behind after the crash, and witnesses said officers eventually found the man who ran inside a nearby auto shop.

"Yeah, the guy ran into the shop looking for a place to hide or something but. He was a dead end. There's nowhere to go," said an employee of that shop, who did not give his name. "All the cops had their guns drawn out. They all went into the shop they find the guy, they arrest him, he had a hoodie on but they found him. He was arrested as soon as they got a hold of him."

Cell phone video shows at least two people in police custody, one of them seen limping while being led away in handcuffs.

Another person in the video is seen on the ground in a neck brace while also in handcuffs.

It appears they were both placed on stretchers and taken away in ambulances.

The conditions of everyone involved in the crash and how the incident started was not immediately known. Palatine police have not yet commented on the incident.