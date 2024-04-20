WATCH LIVE

2 homes damaged in Englewood fire, no one hurt, Chicago Fire Dept. says

ByABC7 Chicao Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 20, 2024 11:20AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two buildings caught fire early Saturday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters were called to 64th and Carpenter at around 3 a.m.

Flames first broke out at home at 6405 S. Carpenter and quickly spread to a second building, CFD said.

There were no reports of injuries, the fire department said. It's not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was rescued.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

