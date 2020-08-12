Girl, 4, pulled from Gage Park fire dies; 9 other people inside home uninjured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl who was pulled from a fire in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side has died, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department found the child unresponsive in the first-floor bedroom of a home in the 5700 block of S. Washtenaw around 4:17 a.m., police said. She was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said nine other people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no one else was injured. The home is inhabitable and the other occupants have found other shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.
